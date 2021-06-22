Mexican National Team: Luis Fernando Tena highlights the reinforcements in the Tri Olímpico

The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, the midfielder Luis Romo and the striker Henry Martin looks have been stolen, after revealing that they will be the three reinforcements of coach Jaime Lozano with the Mexican National Team for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

In an interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, coach Luis Fernando Tena stressed that the choice of the three players was correct to reinforce the Mexican national team for the Olympic tournament.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Carlos Rodríguez, with his sights set on the Olympic Gold in Tokyo

“Yes, of course I like reinforcements, they are very experienced men. Memo has been an extraordinary goalkeeper in the last World Cups and Romos is a young player with many abilities,” he said.

“Yes, of course I like reinforcements, they are very experienced men. Memo has been an extraordinary goalkeeper in the last World Cups and Romos is a young player with many abilities “ ❗️EXCLUSIVE | @FlacoTenaDT, DT champion in London 2012, in #MARCAClaroMVS pic.twitter.com/WiTapUEs1m – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) June 21, 2021

Regarding the relationship with the current Tri sub 23 strategist, the former coach of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara He stressed the qualities of Jimmy Lozano despite not having contact with him.

“Jaime has not contacted me but he is a very hard-working and capable technician. It is good that he has that decision problem, the Olympic Games are only played once, it will be a shame for those who have to stay,” he said.

Read also: Copa América 2021: Santiago Ormeño’s message after his debut with the Peruvian National Team

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content