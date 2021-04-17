Mexican National Team: Lucas Barrios asks Tata Martino to call Funes Mori

Rogelio Funes Mori It is still the name that sounds for the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino can still use the naturalized soccer player from Rayados from MonterreyIf anyone knows about these situations, it is Lucas Barrios who was called by Tata for him. 2010 World Cup with Paraguay.

That is why the Argentine-Paraguayan, assures that the call of Funes Mori al Tri, will be good for Martino’s team.

“If he believes that Funes Mori is going to give Mexico help, I think that, with the number of years that Funes Mori has, with what he has shown in the League, if he agrees to nationalize, for me it would be very good for Mexico to have a forward of that size and by the time Funes Mori passes it would be very good, “said the former Borussia Dortmund player at a press conference organized by the Bundesliga.

“If Tata has appointed him or if that situation is being rumored, it is because he can really make a great contribution to the national team. Funes Mori is well liked in Mexico and also here in South America because he has done very well. As a player and how I experienced that situation, if he can make a contribution, Mexican soccer will enjoy it.

“If Tata makes those decisions, it is because he has 100 percent credibility that Funes Mori can be a help for Mexico,” he closed.

Barrios, who also played Mexico for Atlas in 2007, talks about what it means to be under Gerardo Martino.

“I had the opportunity to work with Martino, he is a very good coach, very close to the player, he is in all the details, that is why we did the campaign we did with him in Paraguay,” he commented.

