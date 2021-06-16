Mexican National Team: Lucas Ayala welcomes the arrival of Rogelio Funes Mori al Tri

Former footballer Lucas Ayala welcomes the player’s arrival Rogelio Funes Mori from Rayados from Monterrey in Liga MX, to the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino to play the Gold Cup.

Read: Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

For me, one is Jiménez, but since Jiménez is not in the ‘Chicharo’ case today, I don’t know how it is, I see it difficult for him to be summoned. So today I feel that the characteristics that the national team needs can be found very well in Funes Mori “, were the words of Lucas Ayala.

The former Mexico national team spoke in an interview for the ‘Radio Fox Sports’ program, where he made it clear that the best option in the Tri attack is Funes Mori, although it will be very difficult due to pressure from the press and fans.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Lucas Ayala has been one of the naturalized Mexican footballers who has worn the Tri shirt, which is why he highlighted how difficult it is for them to defend Mexico despite doing it with great pride.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content