Mexican National Team: Lucas Ayala remembers how he was sheltered by the Tri leaders

The call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team continues to cause an echo in Mexican Soccer, in recent years, in the eras of Miguel Herrera Y JC Osorio, El Tri had dispensed with naturalization, so El Mellizo and his presence in El Tri caused a stir.

At the time of Sven Göran Eriksson as coach of the Mexican teamBetween 2008 and 2009, the Tricolor had up to four naturalized players in the dressing room with Antonio Naelson, Matías Vuoso, Leandro Augusto Y Lucas Ayala.

Also read: Cruz Azul clings to buying Ignacio Rivero and promises two more reinforcements

Ayala recalled that step, which although it was fleeting, which qualifies as the most important sporting achievement in his career.

“There were teammates in the National Team who helped me from day one, weighty people like Oswaldo Sánchez and Pável Pardo who helped me enjoy every minute and I will always be grateful because they were complicated weeks and they supported me a lot,” he said.

“It was the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me, wearing the shirt of the Major Mexican National Team, something that for every soccer player is to reach the highest point of your career and it was my turn, even though it was not long, nor the games. , but what little I was there I enjoyed to the fullest and it was a beautiful experience and the greatest sporting achievement for me ”.

THE EIGHTH ARGENTINE IN THE TRI With the next call of Funes Mori to the Selection, he becomes the 15th naturalized and the 8th Argentine to represent Mexico. Lara (1961), Caballero, Guille Franco, Vuoso, Lucas Ayala, Álvarez and Chaco. ➡️https: //t.co/rbCtyixlHX pic.twitter.com/Uv0ISdIeSs – DIARIO RECORD (@record_mexico) June 9, 2021

“Inside we were all one, I never saw anything strange, I felt the support of those in the hierarchy, but there were colleagues who made a mistake in speaking or in giving statements about the naturalized and what hurt me the most is that they were players who were within the National Team, but they didn’t do it within the National Team, they did it outside and that hurt me, but that’s where the important ones appeared and made me understand many things and focused me on enjoying themselves ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content