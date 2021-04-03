Mexican National Team: London 2012 or Tokyo 2020? Javier Aquino chooses his favorite Tri

The UANL Tigres player, Javie Aquino confessed that the current Mexican National Team directed by Jaime Lozano, has more experience than the one that became champion in London 2012, since most of its members are already starters in Liga MX.

“Nowadays it is a more consolidated team than the one we were in 2012, I think that in 2012 there were still some teammates who were just coming from having debuted, having had opportunities at first and coming a little further back, that also speaks to you the evolution that Mexican soccer has had.

Also read: Liga MX: Footballers who could go out to football in Europe this summer

“I saw the Final (of the Pre-Olympic) and they are all consolidated in first class, they all have the possibility of going to Europe, they have great talent, but without a doubt, if they are accompanied by two or three more experienced players, I think they can build a team. incredible, “said Aquino in an interview with TUDN.

“If they form a family as I saw them in this Pre-Olympic, that I saw them very united, that they were losing and never lowered their arms and listening all, playing the same and with claw and spirit and with the talent that they have the truth that yes, yes You have to get excited, if you have to think about it, “said Javier Aquino, who took the gold medal in London after Mexico’s victory over Brazil.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content