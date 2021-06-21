Mexican National Team: Legend of Rayados complains about the call of Funes Mori al Tri

Francisco Javier Cruz, better known as ‘El Abuelo’, legend of the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres of the UANL, criticized the call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup this summer by Gerardo Martino.

In an interview for Medio Tiempo, the one known as ‘Grandfather’ Cruz, remembered for his stages with Rayados and Tigres, pointed out that he would have taken ‘Chicharito’ Hernández instead of Funes Mori, since he does not want to be naturalized in El Tri.

“If I were the coach, I would not agree (in the call to Funes Mori), but finally the one who knows him perfectly is Tata Martino, he is Argentine, if he sees him summoned, that’s good, but if I were the coach, the naturalized they would not have a place in my team, “he declared.

“Chícharo is a player who has that smell to the goal, regardless of how he does it, he could be called a veteran, but he contributes to those who come after him,” commented the legend of the royal teams, but underlining that “I would like to collaborate more with the people in long pants (of the National Team) who were Hugo Sánchez the coach of the Mexican National Team ”, he added.

In that same, the call of Funes Mori for the ‘Grandfather’ Cruz, shows that now the call to the Mexican National Team has become cheaper because they take anyone and the sporting merits are not seen.

The National Team that I found was 80 by the way, I had like three years together (in 1986), not like now that there is so much, the Mexican shirt is very cheap, before there was a lot of battle to represent Mexico, the issue of the call, and anyone can wear the national jersey, before it was very complex, “said Cruz.

