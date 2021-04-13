Mexican National Team: Leaders prefer young people over Rogelio Funes Mori

It is not a secret that in the absence of Raúl Jiménez, the Argentine strategist. Gerardo Martino, is looking for a forward center for the next calls of the Mexican National Team, so it is very likely that we will see him in the future.

However, the issue of the naturalized in the national team has reopened the controversy both in the media and in the group. According to the leaked Touch column, the leaders spoke with the ‘Tata’ about the issue of Rogelio Funes Mori.

The source reveals that men like Guillermo Ochoa, Héctor Moreno and Andrés Guardado held a talk with the technician to give their point of view on this issue, pointing out that he should give young people a chance first.

The players would have advised the Argentine coach to play it in the next calls with Mexican forwards, in case they did not give the width, to call the attacker of Rayados.