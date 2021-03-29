Mexican national team lands in Austria for the match against Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team has left Cardiff to get to Austria, on their last stop on the European tour on this date, FIFA, ahead of the match to be held this Tuesday, March 30 against Costa Rica, in the second commitment in this 2021.

The Mexican national team released the images of the moment in which each of the players got off the plane they boarded to the European country, without the presence of two footballers.

The front Raul Jimenez and the defender Nestor Araujo They have left the tricolor concentration to report to their respective clubs to continue their recovery from their respective physical situations.

After the loss to the Wales national team, Coach Gerardo martino would present a different line-up against the Tico team, with the possible availability of the forward Alan Pulido for the game.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will seek to avoid losing in a row for the first time in the era of coach Gerardo Martino facing the Costa Rican National Team this Tuesday, March 30.

