Mexican National Team: Lainez is ruled out for the Tokyo Olympics

The Mexican National Team that will be in Tokyo 2020, has not yet defined the team that will be in the competition, as Jimmy Lozano is waiting for some players to define his 3 reinforcements and although Diego Lainez gives the age, he will not be in the competition .

According to Juan Carlos Zuñiga, a journalist for W Radio Deportes, Diego Lainez received the ‘No’ to go to the Olympic Games.

According to the source, Lozano is already preparing his call thinking that he will not be able to count on Diego Lainez as well as Edson Álvarez, who did not receive permission from Ajax.

Given this, Lozano would lose two players who, as they age, would boost the level of the Tricolor without occupying a reinforcements position.

Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martín and Luis Romo would be the reinforcements for Tokyo 2020.

