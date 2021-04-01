Mexican National Team: Lainez, Edson Álvarez and the other two that Lozano wants for Tokyo 2020

The Mexican National Team got their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and although the Call of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano did a great job in the Pre-Olympic, there are some high-level players who were left out and who have the possibility of going to Tokyo.

According to David Medrano, Lozano will speak with the former azulcremas youth squad Diego Lainez and Edson Alvarez, as well as with Gerardo Arteaga and Efraín Álvarez.

Also read: Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos misses the Clásico vs Barcelona and the Champions League due to injury

The 4 players give the age to attend the Olympic Games without occupying positions of ‘reinforcements’ and to convince them to fight for a place, the Selection would potentiate, being a strong candidate to repeat the Olympic Gold.

The situation would also have to be discussed with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, because with the Gold Cup to be held close to the Olympic Games, players can only attend one competition.

Torrado plans to speak with the players to find out if they really want to be in the Olympic Qualification Team or if they prefer to fight for a spot in the major.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content