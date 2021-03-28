Mexican National Team: La Liga closely follows six Pre-Olympic players

The performance of the Mexican National Team in the Pre-olympic in Guadalajara it has not gone unnoticed in the old continent, since according to the portal Fichajes.net, there are six players who follow closely in Spanish soccer.

If they get the ticket to Tokyo, most of these players have a guaranteed place in Olympic Games, which would represent a great showcase for various teams from the old continent to end up being convinced to sign them.

Carlos Rodriguez: The Rayados midfielder is not at his best level; however, it has quality to spare to stand out. The portal reveals that the Sevilla team is closely following him as a possible replacement for Rakitic.

Johan Vasquez: The Mexican soccer player who has appreciated the most is in the sights of clubs competing for European positions.

Jose Juan Macías: The Chivas forward has aroused interest in the old continent for months, but both Real Sociedad and Sevilla have noticed the attacker.

Erick Aguirre: Another player with potential to play in the old continent, although the clubs did not reveal, they highlighted his great projection on the attack.

Roberto Alvarado: The Cruz Azul midfielder is called to be one of the future figures of the Mexican National Team. The portal indicates that Real Betis and Villarreal are interested in their services.

Cesar Montes: The Rayados center-back accepted that he had approaches last summer to leave. The Sevilla team continues to have it on their radar before a possible departure of Kounde and Diego Carlos, so they could be living their last tournament in Mexico.