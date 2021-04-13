Mexican National Team: Kenti Robles is happy with the new Tri Femenil process

Footballer Kenti Robles from Real Madrid Women on the Spanish League, assured this Monday that the Mexican team directed by Mónica Vergara, comes with the aim of growing the history of Tri Femenil.

There are neither starters nor substitutes, we all fight for a position. We all come to add, to accept our role and to represent this shield. We have few games with Monica Vergara. We are just at the beginning and we want to grow, “said Kenti Robles.

On the eve of the friendly against the Spanish team in Marbella, the Real Madrid side considered that “Mexico has nothing to envy” La Roja and that its eyes are on its own growth process.

They have the advantage that they have been playing together for a long time, “said Kenti Robles,” but Mexico has nothing to envy. “” I think it’s going to be an interesting game, “he said.

De la ‘Tricolor’ stressed that all internationals are “capable of fighting for whatever they want,” whether they are committed to continuing to grow in the Liga MX Femenil or abroad.

