Mexican National Team: Jürgen Damm and his goal against Honduras that caused the scolding of Andres Guardado

The Mexican National Team will have its last test for the Gold Cup against Honduras, party that means a lot to Jurgen Damm who remembered his first and only goal with El Tri against the Catrachos.

“It was a special moment in my life, in my football career, because representing my country is the most beautiful thing that can happen. A World Cup cycle was beginning and that goal was important for me in a game where we had not won in Honduras for more than 30 years. It was three o’clock in the afternoon, it was a complicated court but thank God the opportunity was given, “Jürgen recalled in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“At minute 60, the teacher Osorio sent for me and asked me to try to be vertical and to take advantage of the spaces and that was the goal. Herrera sends the chopped pass, he won the ball and Tecatito was also closing in and when the goalkeeper threatened me and I threw it at the first post ”.

Damm pointed out that many fans questioned his goal against the catrachos because it was not so aesthetic and they believed that it was luckily the score.

“People questioned that goal because they thought I had hit him badly, but in reality I tried it that way and that was my first goal with the National Team.”

That afternoon in San Pedro Sula, he also received a serious scolding from Andrés Guarded, for celebrating his first goal with the Mexican National Team by taking off his shirt.

“In the euphoria of the goal I take off my shirt, I throw it away but not out of lack of respect or something like that, on the contrary, I’m going to celebrate and Guarded tells me that the National Team shirt is not removed and when a player like Guardado, With the trajectory he has, he gives those advice, it helps you to grow and be more mature ”, he concluded.

