Mexican National Team: Julián Araujo left the door open again to attend with the ‘Tri’

The side of the LA GalaxyJulián Araujo, who recently played the Pre-Olympic with the United States, has dual nationality, therefore an option for the Mexican National Team, if he wants; however, it appears that his decision is based on the ‘Stars and Stripes’ painting.

Despite the fact that his entire international career has been with the United States, the player who is wanted by Juventus, spoke again about the possibility of playing with El ‘Tri’, revealing for AS USA, which has not yet made a final decision.

“I don’t think I have made my decision. My door is still open, but the time will come when I have to make my decision. “

It should be remembered that a few months ago, Gerardo Martino, indicated that it was one of his objectives for him to join the process. Araujo He has a case similar to that of his partner, Efraín Álvarez, with whom he has a great relationship, indicating that they have to make the best decision.