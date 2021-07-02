Mexican National Team: Julián Araujo does not enter into Gerardo Martino’s plans for the coming months

One of the big surprises on the list of USA for the gold Cup was the absence of Julian Araujo, side of LA Galaxy, that he has been in lower categories and that he was part of the team that failed in the Guadalajara Pre-Olympic.

The reason why Berhalter, coach of the Stars and Stripes team, left him out was because the 19-year-old has again considered the possibility of playing with the Mexican team, which he rejected some time ago.

Remember that Gerardo Martino looked for it a few months ago; however, he received a negative response, as he was being considered for the US project. The problem is that this decision could cost you dearly.

#USMNT Gregg Berhalter on the absence of Julian Araujo for #CopaOro “It is a case of dual citizenship and he is not completely ready to commit to the United States. He knew that the Gold Cup would define him permanently and he was not ready to take that step.” – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) July 1, 2021

According to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, the Mexican National Team is not interested in calling the right back, a position from which the national team has suffered in the current process. His call is far away in the future months, but it must be remembered that he is a player with great potential and that he was even close to signing for him. Tottenham in the winter market.