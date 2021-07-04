Mexican national team: José Ramón Fernández throws a dart against the game between Mexico and Nigeria

The Mexican National Team has sentenced the course of the match against the Nigerian National Team in the first minutes, with the midfielder’s annotations Hector Herrera and the striker Rogelio Funes Mori in his debut as a scorer.

Faced with this situation, José Ramón Fernández, the commentator, journalist and host of ESPN, has launched a strong message against the quality of play shown by Nigerians against Tricolor.

“This game (Mexico vs Nigeria) is a shame, it is only played to get money and fulfill the contract with SUM. The Nigerian figures who play in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, England simply do not come to these types of games. # MexicovsNigeria, “he wrote.

This game is a shame (Mexico vs Nigeria), it is only played to get money and fulfill the contract with SUM. Nigerian figures who play in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, England just don’t come to these kinds of games. #MexicovsNigeria – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 4, 2021

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team is still waiting for the rival for its debut in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, where he will complete the first phase facing his peers from Curacao Y The Savior.

