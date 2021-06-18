Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías would be excluded from the Olympic Games

The convocation of Jose Juan Macías with the Mexican National Team Sub 23 that will play in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is at risk, as the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara striker has not been able to wake up from his scoring drought and his position could be filled by the striker from Santos Laguna, Eduardo ‘El Mudo’ Aguirre, who lives a present totally opposite to that of the JJ.

Besides this, Jaime lozano he would have lost confidence in the striker who was seen as the ‘jewel’ of this Olympic Team, which is why he would have considered the Club América player, Henry Martin, as one of the three reinforcements of the selective tricolor.

According to information revealed by TV Azteca journalist David Medrano Félix, José Juan Macías could be left out of the final list for Tokyo 2021 if he does not increase his level in the remainder of the competition.

José Juan Macías could stay out of London. The Chivas forward needs to raise his level. That is why they chose Henry Martín as reinforcement to be protected if JJ does not go to Tokyo. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) June 18, 2021

The TRI has agreed two more friendly matches before the start of the tournament in Tokyo 2021 and they would be looking for a third to complete their preparation before the debut against France.

Henry Martín, José Juan Macías or Eduardo Aguirre Who had the best season? Henry Martín: 35 games 15 goals 4 assists José Juan Macías 33 games 12 goals (3 from penalties in 6 attempts) 1 assist Eduardo ‘Mudo’Aguirre 37 games 8 goals 1 assist

