Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías would be erased by attitudes that Martino does not like

Much has been said about the performance of Jose Juan Macías with the Chivas, which would have left him out of Gerardo Martino’s pre-list with the Mexican team to dispute the Concacaf Nations League.

However, beyond the level shown in recent months, according to the column of ‘Tap Filtering‘, one of the reasons why he would have been left out of that 40-player call-up is because of his attitude.

The source reveals that Macías demands special treatment every time he goes with the national team, which caused the coaching staff and ‘Tata’ Martino to get tired of this behavior.

It is even said that he had these attitudes during the Pre-Olympic in Guadalajara, in which he was a substitute for a large part of the tournament. But not everything is his fault, since it would be the management of his representative that has generated these requests in the player.