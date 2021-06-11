Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías, “does not worry” about the call for the Olympics

The Mexican Under-23 Team will play its last preparation match, against Australia, to later define the final list of the elements that will go to the Tokyo Olympic Games; situation that does not “worry” Jose Juan Macías.

In an interview with W Deportes, the forward of the Chivas del Guadalajara and from Tri U23 He declared that he takes this issue in stride, as the only thing he can do is demonstrate on the pitch that he has the qualities to be considered on the final list.

Also read: Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s promise to André-Pierre Gignac and the Tigres fans

“Do not worry. Just like you before this interview you were super comfortable, in the car, with a coffee; we are in the same way. We simply give ourselves in the best way on the field and do what is in our power; what is not, that does not affect “

Regarding the preparation of the Selection, Macías commented that they have needed joint work, since the calls have changed a few times, although he acknowledged that they have improved with this European tour.

“I think it takes time to work, because there are calls in which some players are changed, but the truth is in this time we have improved a lot. That’s where the result against Saudi Arabia escaped us “

On the individual issue, José Juan Macías commented that he feels confident that he can do a good job. since he has been in constant contact with the coaching staff headed by Jaime Lozano.

“Personally, growing up, the coaching staff has a lot of confidence in me and I trust them. I’m working to be at my highest level and have what to be called to the Olympics ”.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: