Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías confirms his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics

After it was reported on the withdrawal of José Juan Macías for the friendlies of the Mexican National Team, before the selections of Panama Y Nigeria , the same forward of the Chivas del Guadalajara confirmed his withdrawal for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Through their social networks, “JJ” Macías shared a letter in which he thanked Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano, his coaching staff and his colleagues, for what they experienced during this process with the Tri U23.

Macías suffered a tear in his left thigh, and although the severity of this injury was not revealed, the same Guadalajara attacker was the one who broke the news that he will not be ready for the Olympic tournament.

“Today is a very difficult day for me, in recent years, the Olympic Games were one of my main goals, I visualized myself playing them and bringing a medal for my family and for Mexico.”

“Jimmy, Miguel, Anibal, Alex, Ryoya, I have no words to thank you for everything you have done for me in these last 2 years, we had very good times, and others not so good, but I always felt your love, support and friendship, I will always carry you and this process in my heart, and I am sure that life will join our paths again, thank you, thank you and thank you more “

“To my teammates, who are my brothers, I have no doubt that in a couple of months they will return to Mexico as heroes, and that these Olympians will be one of the best experiences of their lives. Every time they are on the field, I will be with my Mexico shirt on, and I will yell each one of their goals, as if I had scored it. In me they will always have a brother, and from now on I will be their maximum fan and follower, I love them very much “

