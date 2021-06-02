Mexican national team: Jorge Campos blames Luis García for the failure of the 94 World Cup

The Mexican National Team had a bitter drink in the 1994 World Cup where El Tri could not advance to the fifth game, in that squad, names like Luis Garcia, Hugo Sanchez, Lewis Roberto Alves Zague They were present, however, it was not enough, so Jorge Campos confessed who was the culprit of the elimination.

At that time, Miguel Mejía Barón was criticized after the decisions against Bulgaria, since that was key to the fate of El Tri, as Campos could not avoid defeat on penalties.

During a video for the Doctor García channel, Campos defended Mejía Barón and blamed Luis García for having himself expelled for no reason.

JORGE CAMPOS, 54 YEARS OLD

“If the Doctor had continued, we won the game earlier, we would not have reached penalties, one more man, we were giving them a dance. Besides, he allows himself to be expelled for a foolish thing, I said to Claudio (Suárez) and to the capi (Ignacio Ambriz): ‘get the doctor out because they are going to expel him and bang! that they expel him ‘”, detailed the ex of Pumas.

Alves was left alone in the lead and could not make a single play, so Campos also blamed Zague for taking the game to penalties; while Mejía Barón did not get Hugo Sánchez. On penalties, Alberto García Aspe, Marcelino Bernal and Jorge Rodríguez failed.

For his part, Campos could not stop the shots, despite the fact that he guessed the trajectories of the shots; the exporter argues that he lacked stature.

