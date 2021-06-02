Mexican National Team: Jonathan Dos Santos puts the title of the ‘Nations League’ as his only objective

Football player Jonathan Dos Santos of the Mexican National Team, assured that the only objective in mind for the coach’s team Gerardo Martino, is to lift the title of the Concacaf Nations League.

We have to win it, we know that Mexico is always the favorite and that is why we go with the idea of ​​winning the Concacaf Nations League “, were the words of Jonathan Dos Santos.

The Mexican midfielder spoke to the media, where he recognized that El Tri always comes out as the favorite for the title in Concacaf competitions, so the League of Nations should not be the exception.

Jonathan Dos Santos stressed that the objective is clear for what they only think about the title, despite the fact that their coach Gerardo Martino attacked against this competition, since they play with the same Gold Cup teams.

