Mexican National Team: Jonathan Dos Santos “gets off” from the Olympic Games

The Mexican National Team will have a very busy summer, with the gold Cup, the Nations League and, most important of all, the Tokyo Olympics, for which Jonathan Dos Santos He “got off the boat” when he recognized that he would not be taken into account as reinforcement.

At a press conference, “Jona” Dos Santos He talked about the calendar that comes between the tournaments where the Mexican team and the activity of the MLS with the Galaxy, although he pointed out that he is aware that it is practically ruled out for Tokyo Olympics.

“It will be a year of many games for me if I go to the National Team, I still don’t know. Over there we have the Gold Cup, the Nations League, and they are obviously going to be important games. “

“I don’t know if I’m going to the Olympics or not, because I’m not on the list either, so I have nothing to do there if they don’t have me on the list. But yes, it is going to be a very busy summer for me “

However, Dos Santos pointed out that he is willing to attend any competition required by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, since he knows the importance of wearing the Tri shirt.

