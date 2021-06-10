Mexican National Team: Jonathan Dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro leave the ‘Tri’ and are doubtful for the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team is preparing to continue with its tour of the United States. After the defeat suffered in the Final of the League of Nations, the bad news for Gerardo Martino does not stop.

A few hours ago, the ‘Tri’ confirmed that both Jonathan Dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro have dropped out for the match against Honduras next Saturday. Both players join Salcedo and César Montes, who had to return to Mexico.

Dos Santos missed the Final Four of the Concacaf due to muscular problems, which have not accompanied him in this adventure, so he will return with his club to continue his recovery.

Low Jonathan Dos Santos has returned to Los Angeles to continue his recovery from his muscular injury and is out of Tri, hoping he can return for the Gold Cup. Pic.twitter.com/1yXXEWLUn1 – Mariana Zacarías (@marianazac) June 10, 2021

The youngest of the Dos Santos hopes to recover in time to be considered for the Gold Cup. On the other hand, Pizarro, who was in the concentration, had to leave it to return to Inter Miami CF.