Mexican National Team: Jonathan Dos Santos and Erick Gutiérrez are low for the League of Nations

The Mexican National Team continues with its preparation training, to face the round of the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf Nations League against its similar of Costa Rica this Thursday, June 3.

A few days before the game for the pass to the final of the tournament, the national team has reported that midfielders Jonathan Dos Santos and Erick Gutiérrez are getting off the boat as they are not in a position to participate.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul would appeal the sanction of José de Jesús Corona for attacking a commissioner

Through a statement on their social networks, the Mexican National Team reported that the midfielders of Los Angeles Galaxy and from PSV Eindhoven will not participate in the contest, adding to Sebastian Cordova Y Diego Lainez within the list.

“The Sports General Directorate informs the following modifications in the final list of the Mexican National Team to play the Final Four of the Nations League, which will be held from June 3 to 6 in Denver, Colorado.”

“Due to a discomfort in his right ankle, Erick Gutiérrez is dismissed and his place will be occupied by Diego Lainez. While Jonathan Dos Santos is dismissed due to a muscle injury in the left calf area, in his place Sebastián Cordova is entered “says the statement.

Read also: Club América closes the doors of Coapa to Renato Ibarra

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content