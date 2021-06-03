Mexican National Team: Joaquín Esquivel puts the gold medal for the Tri Olímpico as the only objective

Football player Joaquin Esquivel of the Braves of Juarez In the MX League, it places as the sole objective of the Mexican Under-23 Team to win the gold medal, within the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

The only objective of this team has always been to win gold and that will not change “, were the words of Joaquín Esquivel.

The Mexican central defender spoke in front of the media this Wednesday, where he assured that the objective of this team has always been to win gold in Tokyo, so they are focused one hundred percent on achieving it.

The Mexican Under-23 team under the command of coach Jaime Lozano is in Spain, doing their preseason prior to the Olympic tournament where they will have 3 friendly preparation matches.

