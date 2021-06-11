Mexican National Team: JJ Macías gives his verdict on the possible call of Funes Mori

During the concentration of the Mexican National Team Sub 23, the forward of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Jose Juan Macías, who is considered the future of El Tri, spoke about the imminent call for Rogelio Funes Mori with the Tri.

“Anyone who comes to contribute quality to the Mexican National Team and also as a person will always be well received. If it is within the rules, it is okay and the person who comes to add will be welcome, “he told W Deportes.

The forward of the Sacred FlockHe said calmly about the final list of Jaime Lozano, assuring that he deserves to be in the Olympic tournament.

9⃣ Rogelio Funes Mori obtained Mexican nationality and everything indicates that he will be called by Tata Martino for the Gold Cup pic.twitter.com/gCcOFVtpLy – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 9, 2021

“Do not worry. We give ourselves in the best way on the field and doing what is in our hands. Personally, I am growing, the coaching staff has a lot of confidence in me and I in them, I am working to be at my highest level and have to be called up to the Olympics, “he said.

