Mexican National Team: JJ Macías feared for his integrity against Honduras

The Chivas forward Rayadas del Guadalajara, Jose Juan Macías He scored a penalty to keep the Mexican National Team alive in the Pre-Olympic, JJ himself assured that he did feel a hard blow and his teammate Uriel Antuna gave him the confidence to score from 11 steps.

“Yeah right, my whole leg almost burst. (Uriel Antuna) He told me ‘ready, have the ball and put it in daddy’ we have the trust between everyone and nothing but encouragement, “he said.

JJ Macías is shaping up to be the 9 del Tri for the Olympic Games and upcoming National Team competitions, however, he considered that there are still things to improve.

“Thank God I was able to score a goal, I was able to help my team, the main thing was to win the championship and it was achieved. I will try to do my best, I have a lot to improve, to grow and patience that there is still a lot to do, “he told TUDN.

Finally, José Juan Macías expressed his desire to be the monarch of the MX League with Chivas. “I hope to be Champion with Chivas, do the maximum role and be on that final list for the Olympics,” he concluded.

