Mexican National Team: Jesús “Tecatito” Corona reported to the Tri

After some trouble with your papers, Jesus Manuel Corona, player of the Porto, reported to the concentration of the Mexican National Team, facing the friendly duel against Iceland and the start of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League.

According to information from Mediotiempo, “el Tecatito” Corona initially reported at the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation, but later had problems with his Visa to enter the United States.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

After two days, Jesús Manuel Corona managed to solve the problems with his papers and joined the training sessions with the rest of the squad in the city of Dallas, Texas, where the confrontation will be against the Icelandic National Team.

Now, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino is only waiting for the arrival of Nestor Araujo, defender of Celta de Vigo, in order to have a full squad for the start of the Final Four, where he will face Costa Rica.

The Mexican National Team will face Iceland this Saturday, May 29, and then face Costa Rica in the semifinals of the Final Four and face the winner of the series between the United States and Honduras, if they win.

After this, El Tri has another friendly duel, now against the Honduras National Team.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: