Mexican National Team: Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is not going to play against Iceland and is a doubt for the Nations League

Tonight, the Mexican team He faces his counterpart from Iceland in Texas, in a friendly match in preparation for the League of Nations, in which they will face Costa Rica on June 3.

However, the Argentine strategist will not be able to count on two pieces. It was already known that Erick gutierrez He will not have activity due to an injury suffered in training, but the other footballers who will see him from the bench will be Jesus Manuel Corona.

Corona is not in optimal physical condition, so it will not be risky tonight. It must be remembered that ‘Tecatito’ Corona suffered an injury last April 30 with Porto, so he did not play the last league games.

The Mexican attacker recovered in Monterrey from his calf injury; however the alarms have been lit in the ‘Tri’, since there is concern that he will not arrive to play the Concacaf Nations League.