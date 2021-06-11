Mexican National Team: Jesús Manuel Corona trusts Henry Martín and Alan Pulido

The lack of a goal in the Mexican National Team has generated a sea of ​​doubts in the face of the Gold Cup. The absence of Raúl Jiménez changed the plans for Gerardo Martino, who relies on Henry Martín and Alan Pulido as his forwards.

Despite the fact that they already had a worked system in which they took advantage of the qualities of the Wolves attacker, Jesús Manuel Corona confessed in an interview for Mediotiempo, that each training session they work to get to know their teammates more and improve on the offense.

“They are different players but if we are working as up to now you are understanding with your partner and the faster that is the better”

Corona recognized Osorio’s great work, noting that he left a base since several of the players who are in the ‘Tri’ have been working together for years, which has caused them to have a better performance.

“There is a base that we come from before and the performance of each coach you get used to and there is already a base and we want them to see that we play to win all the games”