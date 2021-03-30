Mexican National Team: Jesús Manuel Corona raises his hand to reinforce the Tri Olímpico

Football player Jesus Manuel Corona of the Porto in the Portuguese League, he raised his hand to go as a reinforcement of the Mexico team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after obtaining his ticket in the Concacaf pre-Olympic.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Sure I would. The truth is that it is a goal that I have, since in the past I could not go. I have that dream of going to the Olympic Games “, was the message of Jesús Manuel Corona.

The Mexican attacker assured the media that he would like to be part of the Olympic team as a reinforcement, since this would be a dream after losing himself in the previous cycle in Rio 2016.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Jesús Corona accepted that he would like to participate in the Olympic Games with @miseleccionmx ️ “Of course I would like to. The truth is that it is a goal I have, since in the past I could not go. I have that dream of going to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2z8e9o5JGp – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) March 30, 2021

The Mexican National Team managed to win its ticket to the Olympic Games after beating Canada 2-0, so its coach Jaime Lozano has the option of reinforcing the team with three players over 23 years of age.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content