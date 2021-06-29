Mexican National Team: Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, the one sacrificed for Tokyo 2021

A little less than a month after the start of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Soccer Tournament, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozano, He would have already decided the last ‘tickets’ of the list of players that he will take to the summer tournament, opting forr Robero ‘Piojo’ Alvarado (Cruz Azul), who would have won the game to Jesús ‘El Canelo’ Angulo (Chivas).

According to unofficial versions, Jimmy Lozano had a doubt between these two players, in addition to the call for Eduardo ‘El Mudo’ Aguirre (Santos Laguna), but with the departure of Jose Juan Macías the picture has been ‘cleared’ for him.

According to the Balam Sports report, Lozano would have decided on Piojo Alvarado as his left winger and does not think about dispensing with his forward center, remembering that for that position he required Henry Martín as a reinforcement among the players older than the age limit.

ALERT OLYMPIC TRI The “Piojo” Alvarado goes to the Olympics, and everything indicates that the “Mudo” Aguirre will win the game against “Canelo” Angle. pic.twitter.com/IU3iAXARDI – Balam Sports (@BalamSports) June 29, 2021

Who performed the best in the first half of 2021? Angulo played 17 games in the last Clausura 2021 with Chivas, scoring 3 goals and two assists. El Canelo was part of the friendly matches tour in Marbella, Spain, where he scored in two of the three matches. First against Romania and then against Australia. For his part, Alvarado played 24 games last semester with Cruz Azul (Liga, Liguilla and Concachampions), registering 4 goals and 3 assists. Santos striker Eduardo Aguirre played 24 games in the 2021 Clausura with Santos, scoring 8 goals, 5 of them in the Liguilla. With youth teams, Mudo is a guarantee of a goal, since he has 12 touchdowns in 24 games.

