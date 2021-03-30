Mexican National Team: Jesús Angulo’s message after getting the ticket to the Olympic Games

After the Mexican National Team got their pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games after reaching the final of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament, Jesús Angulo, central defender of Tricolor and the Rojinegros del Atlas, sent an emotional message.

In social networks, Angulo expressed himself after going to the final and obtaining the ticket to the Olympic Games and assures that they will go in search of Gold, as did the 2012 National Team.

“If you can dream it, you can achieve it Happy to get the ticket to TOKYO, proud of this great family that we have managed to be, we go for the championship and then we take flight @ miseleccionmx”. The player wrote.

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. pic.twitter.com/zTMJbFvISU – Jesus Angulo (@ jesusau98) March 29, 2021

Angulo, a 23-year-old central defender, became one of Jimmy Lozano’s immovables and together with Johan Vásquez, they turned Tri into the best defense, with only one goal conceded.

El Tri will play the final against Honduras this Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Mexico time.

