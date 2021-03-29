Mexican National Team: Javier Hernández ‘without arguments’ to be reinforcement in Tokyo 2021

With the pass secured to Tokyo 2020, Jaime Lozano will have to analyze in the following months the three reinforcements that he brings to strengthen the ‘Tri Olímpico. In the last hours several names have been given; however, nothing confirmed by the coach, being Javier Hernández the one who has entered the discussion.

Several media assure that, so far, the only one that would have a place secured in the next Olympic Games is Guillermo Ochoa, but another of the players who would join is Carlos Salcedo. Given the overcrowding of players in the midfield, the third reinforcement would be an attacker.

Also read: Mexico vs Honduras: Mexican National Team will seek third title against Los

Several analysts and fans have asked that Javier Hernández be one of the reinforcements; However, since his departure from Bayern Leverkusen, his numbers both in the Mexican National Team and at the club level have been in ‘free fall’.

Since 2017, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has played 21 games with the ‘tricolor’ where he has only managed to score seven goals, remembering that he has not been called up with the National Team since 2019, a situation that has not been clarified.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals.

At the club level, their numbers are worse, since, after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the productivity of the Mexican attacker has been reduced. In his second season with West Ham, ‘Chicharito’ scored eight goals in 28 games, in the next, he only scored once in two games, remembering that he scored in that transfer window to Sevilla.

On his return to Spanish football, many would think that he would take a ‘third wind’; however, injuries never left him alone, and in 15 games played, he scored three goals. He was the star signing of the LA Galaxy after the departure of Zlatan Obrahimovic, but has been below expectations, scoring two goals in 12 games.In almost three years, the Mexican has played 57 games, where he has only scored 14 touchdowns.