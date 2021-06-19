Mexican National Team: Javier Chicharito Hernández without Gold Cup; does not pass the cut of the Tata Martino

The Mexican National Team uncovered the Call to face the friendly commitments prior to the 2021 Gold Cup in June and July against Panama and Nigeria, cutting the number of players from 60 to 45 players, highlighting the absence of the LA Galaxy forward, Javier ‘Chicharito Hernandez.

As anticipated, the youth squad of the Chivas will not be contemplated to dispute the next Gold Cup 2021 and his place will be taken by the newly naturalized, Rogelio Funes Mori, who would be making his debut against the Nigerian national team on July 3.

From this list of 45 players, it is expected that the selective that will play the Gold Cup and the team that will participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games will come out, with Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo and Henry Martín as reinforcements.

Call of Mexico for the friendlies against Panama and Nigeria Alfredo Talavera Díaz Rodolfo Cota Robles Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña Jonathan Emmanuel Orozco Domínguez Sebastián Jurado Roca Luis Ángel Malagón Velázquez Héctor Alfredo Moreno Herrera Edson Omar Álvarez Velázquez Jorge Eduardo Sánchez Ramos Jesús Alberto Angulo Uriarte Néstor Alejandro Araujo Razo Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora César Jasib Montes Castro Carlos Joel Salcedo Hernández Jesús Daniel Gallardo Vasconcelos Johan Felipe Vásquez Ibarra Luis Alfonso Rodríguez Alanís Luis Francisco Romo Barrón Gilberto Sepúlveda López Osvaldo Rodríguez del Portal Kevin Nahin Álvarez Campos José Andrés Guardado Hernández Carlos Alberto Rodríguez Gómez Héctor Miguel Herrera López Erick Germain Aguirre Tafolla Roberto Carlos Alvarado Hernández Jonathan Dos Santos Ramírez Erick Gabriel Gutiérrez Galaviz Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro Thomas Diego Lainez Leyva Orbelín Pineda Alvarado Francisco Sebastián Córdova Reyes Jesús Ricardo Angulo Uri art Fernando Beltrán Cruz Alan Josué Cervantes Martín del Campo José Joaquín Esquivel Martínez Carlos Uriel Antuna Romero Hirving Rodrigo Lozano Bahena Henry Josué Martín Mex Jesús Manuel Corona Ruiz Alan Pulido Izaguirre Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas José Juan Macías Guzmán Rogelio Gabriel Funes Mori Eduardo Daniel Aguirre Lara

In such a way that, of these 45 players, 4 will be cut, presumably being registered as ‘deposit’ for the Olympic tournament.

Calendar of friendly matches of Mexico Mexico vs. Panama Wednesday June 30, 8:00 p.m. local – 8:00 p.m. downtown Mexico Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee Mexico vs. Nigeria Saturday July 3, 8:00 p.m. local – 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico Coliseum de Los Angeles Los Angeles, California