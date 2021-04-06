Mexican National Team: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández justifies his absence in El Tri

In the absence of a center forward in friendly matches against the Wales national team and Costa Rica on the last FIFA date, the name of Javier Hernández gained strength due to the lack of a scorer in the Mexican National Team.

In a chat with Marc Crosa for the middle ‘TUDN‘, the forward of the Los Angeles Galaxy He confessed that he does not understand how other teammates are given more opportunities despite being in a bad football moment than others.

“At the end of the day I’m not closed but I also know that last season was a bitch for me, it was very bad, but I also want to leave this behind. There have been other players who have had a bad season and have endured them, I had a very bad season and they couldn’t hold me, “he said.

In addition, the attacker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández made it clear that the day he will stop defending the colors of the Mexican National Team will be the first to inform the media of this decision.

“I have not retired from the national team, the day I do not want to go to a national team I am going to retire, I have been saying that, until the day I do not want to play in a national team I will retire, or the coach will know that I want to go, “he said.

