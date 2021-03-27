Mexican National Team: Javier Alarcón launches strong criticism for the new Tri uniform

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the chain TV picture, launched strong criticism for the new uniform of the Mexican National Team that many did not like, after the friendly match against Welsh of the FIFA date.

Read also: Liga MX: How much does Abel Hernández cost, reinforcement that Club América is looking for

I can’t find a joke, style or identity in that Mexican uniform. From my point of view it is one of the ugliest in history. Or do you like it? “Was Javier Alarcón’s message.

The Mexican communicator left his opinion through his social networks, ensuring that he does not find a joke in the design of the Adidas brand shirt, being a uniform without style or identity.

Read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

I can’t find a joke, style or identity in that Mexican uniform. From my point of view it is one of the ugliest in history. Or do they like it? – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) March 27, 2021

Javier Alarcón left his criticism on the air and asked his followers on the networks if they liked this uniform, a design that has caused much controversy since thousands of followers have shown their discontent for this shirt.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content