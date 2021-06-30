Mexican National Team: Javier Aguirre evades the situation of the ‘Chicharito’ not being called in El Tri

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández continues to be the main debate within the Mexican National Team regarding participation in the Gold Cup 2021, by being out of the first cut of the preliminary list for the tournament.

In a press videoconference in full preseason of the Rayados from Monterrey, coach Javier Aguirre avoided talking in depth about the relationship that currently exists between the attacker of the Los Angeles Galaxy with the coach Gerardo martinor in the Tri.

“It would be necessary to know what is behind the scenes, it is very difficult for me to know when this relationship is between the coach and the players, the coach has the power to call whoever needs,” he said.

Regarding the choice of reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 tournament, the Mexican strategist affirmed that it has been a joint work of the board in the choice of footballers to incorporate into the institution.

“I am not the type of coaches who ask for players by force, we go hand in hand with the ideas of the club, Moreno had worked with me, we had to replace Nico,” he declared.

