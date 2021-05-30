Mexican National Team: Jared Borgetti criticized the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández

The Mexican National Team defined a couple of days ago its list of summoned for the Concacaf Nations League, in which, despite his great start in MLS, he does not appear Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Los Angeles Galaxy forward.

This decision of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of El Tri, caused quite a lot of controversy and even Jared borgetti, a former ESPN player and analyst, assured that he does not understand why he should leave “Chicharito” out and put players like Alan Pulido or Henry Martín, who are below his level.

Also read: Cruz Azul, with the statistics in its favor for the return vs Santos Laguna

“I do not understand why he is not telling the truth. It is a lie that Alan Pulido or Henry Martín are above, at this moment, ‘Chicharito’ “

Borgetti declared that even Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker, is in a better moment than Pulido and Henry, and he was not considered by Martino, so he was dissatisfied with the decision of “Tata”.

“I can even tell you that on Pulido or on a par with Henry I would put Santiago Ormeño. He is a good player, who should be given the opportunity, he has presence, height, experience. I saw it live and the truth is that it has different things. I don’t know what ‘Tata’ Martino is looking for because he is a good option together with Javier Hernández ”.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: