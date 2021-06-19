Mexican National Team: Jamaica and Canada will play without fans at Azteca; How have you been in Mexico?

The Mexican National Team will have to pay a penny sports punishment imposed by the FIFA due to the controversial cry that is professed during the TRI parties, which has been condemned by the highest director of world football, for which they have ordered Mexico to play two games without an audience as a local in the first two days of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Mexico will debut at the Azteca Stadium before its similar Jamaica on Thursday, September 2 and will repeat at home on matchday two of the octagonal against the Canada selection on Thursday, October 7, matches where he will not be able to count on the support of the Mexican fans, removing the dose of extra pressure that Concacaf cadres suffer when they visit the tricolor.

Mexico is usually strong at the Azteca Stadium, but this will be the first time that TRI has played a home game behind closed doors in a World Cup Qualifying, where they only have two defeats in their entire history; Costa Rica and Honduras were his executioners.

History of Mexico against Jamaica and Canada at the Azteca Stadium Before Jamaica, Mexico has a balance of 5 wins and 1 draw playing at home in the World Cup Qualifiers, scoring 23 goals and receiving only 1. In total there have been 8 games in which Mexico He has played against Jamaica, with a balance of 7 wins and 1 draw, scoring 33 goals and 1 received. Jamaica’s best result was the goalless draw achieved on February 7, 2013. Against the Canadians, Mexico has played 6 World Cup qualifying matches at Azteca, all of them won by TRI, with a balance of 17 goals in favor and only 1 against. In total there have been 14 games against Canada at Azteca, registering 12 wins and 2 draws, with 38 goals in favor and 4 against. Canada’s best result against Mexico was a 1-1 draw in a 1981 CONCACAF Championship match.

