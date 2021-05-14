Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano’s call for friendly matches in Europe

The Mexican team under 23 will continue on their way to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 facing their peers from Romania, Saudi Arabia Y Australia in preparation matches to be held in Spain in June.

A month away for the European tour, coach Jaime Lozano has revealed the call for 23 footballers who will make the trip to the old continent for friendly games.

ANNOUNCEMENT

GOALKEEPERS

Sebastián Jurado Luis Ángel Malagón

DEFENDERS

Kevin Álvarez Jesús Angulo Víctor Guzmán Vladimir Loroña Alejandro Mayorga Alan Mozo Gilberto Sepúlveda Johan Vásquez

MIDFIELDERS

Erick Aguirre Ricardo Angulo Fernando Beltrán Alan Cervantes Joaquín Esquivel Erick Lira Erick Sánchez Jairo Torres Alejandro Zendejas

FRONT

Eduardo Aguirre José Juan Macías Marcel Ruiz Alexis Vega