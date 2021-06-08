Mexican national team: Jaime Lozano worried after the draw against Saudi Arabia

The Mexican National Team could not maintain the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up equalizing against the Saudi Arabian National Team, in the second preparation match on the European tour for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Jaime Lozano stressed that it takes more generation for the offensive zone and not lower our guard against any rival in the face of the Olympic tournament.

“We must generate more goal options for our forwards. We are working on that. We have to be more vigilant. In these categories there are no easy rivals. The second half against Saudi Arabia I liked much more,” he said.

In addition, the strategist of the Mexican national team stressed that the players have shown to recover from adversity in the face of the next commitment before their similar of Australia this weekend.

“Against Saudi Arabia I rescue how we recovered in the game. At this level of competition it is not easy. Especially since there were many players who did not have as much time with us in the process,” he explained.

