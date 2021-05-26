Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano winks at Guillermo Ochoa prior to the JO

The archer of the Eagles of America, Guillermo Ochoa is the favorite of Jaime Lozano to go with the Mexican National Team to the Olympic Games, the strategist himself assured that it would be an honor to have the historic goalkeeper.

“It will be an honor to have Memo Ochoa with us,” declared the ‘Jimmy’ to W Deportes.

This will not be the first time that El Tri has been able to turn to an experienced goalkeeper to be able to compete in a better way in the Olympic Games, since for London 2012, under the tutelage of Luis Fernando Tena, Jesús Corona was used to protect the bow.

Lozano considers that the goal is one of the areas that should be strengthened, although in the Pre-Olympic he summoned Luis Malagón, Sebastián Jurado and Carlos Moreno.

“Very happy, little by little the group is being completed. The people who are in the Final will arrive there in Marbella. Every day that passes, the team physically and tactically feels better, “he said.

“They are going to be three very competitive games, with rivals who will be in the Olympic Games. There will be players who come to give it their all and will seek to earn that place in the final list, ”explained the national strategist.

