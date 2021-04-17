Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano wants Luis Romo for Tokyo 2020

Jaime Lozano is already beginning to analyze his three possible reinforcements for the Tokyo Olympics. Some media have revealed that one of the safe players for the summer tournament is Guillermo Ochoa; however, the other two have been the ones that have generated the most doubts.

According to David Medrano, the coaching staff wants a player who can occupy several positions, a case similar to that of Carlos Salcido in 2012. The chosen one would be Cruz Azul midfielder, Luis Romo.

Romo is one of the best players in Clausura 2021, a key piece in the streak of ‘La Maquina’; However, the problem lies in the fact that Gerardo Martino has him contemplated for the Gold Cup with the Senior National Team.

The player can play as a defensive midfielder, on the right or as a center-back, a position that has generated concern in Lozano, so he will first speak with the players and then negotiate his call with ‘Tata’ Martino.