Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano recognizes the players after winning the Pre-Olympic tournament

The Mexican National Team defeated in a penalty shootout by a score of 5-4 to its similar from Honduras, to conquer the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament for the third time after drawing 1-1 in the regulation 120 minutes.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Jaime Lozano recognized the commitment and effort of the players during the contest, resulting in the conquest of the title.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Paco Villa nominates Johan Vázquez for Gerardo Martino’s Tri

“All the players have had a great tournament. It was reflected on the court, they all wanted the same goal. They helped each other and gave their lives for each other. I am proud to belong to this group of great human beings,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist stressed that they have gone hand in hand with the coach Gerardo Martino during this process and above all to thank the facility in choosing the composition of the campus.

“Gerardo Martino has given us the opening to choose the player we want, we are grateful to him. Now I want to enjoy and then we will see names. Gerardo Martino and I go very hand in hand, we have the same philosophy and we are governed by the same rules and values ​​”, he stressed.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega receives the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Golden Ball

Finally, coach Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano stressed that a family has been formed during this journey to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and that there is time to define the elements to consider for the tournament.