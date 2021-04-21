Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano recognizes that as a tough group the one they will have in Tokyo 2021

Coach Jaime lozano of the Mexican Under-23 National Team, recognized as a tough group that his team played within the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020, where they hope to advance to the next round of the competition.

It is a tough group, but they are all difficult in these instances. Those who are at the Olympic Games are because they made the necessary merits, because they are great teams ”, were the words of Jaime Lozano.

The technical director of the Mexican Olympic team, highlighted in a press conference that all the teams that are in this instance are very tough and all arrive with the sole objective of winning the gold medal for their country.

The Mexican Under-23 team was placed in group A, along with host Japan, in addition to the teams from France and South Africa, being considered one of the most difficult groups in the competition.

