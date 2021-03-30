Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano, no matter how much he wishes, will not be able to call Carlos Vela

The statements of Gerardo Martinor about a possible call from Carlos candle For Tokyo 2020, they gave a lot to talk about, since several point out that it is fine with the position presented by the Los Angeles attacker, while others think it would be a great reinforcement for Mexico.

The truth is that a possible call for Sailing for the Olympic Games is far off. Beyond the fact that the U-17 world champion, he indicated that he was available if they wanted to call him, according to the column of ‘SanCadilla‘revealed that Jaime Lozano cannot summon him because he wants to.

Martino doesn’t have a bad relationship with Carlos Vela; He even respects their personal reasons for not being called; However, he believes that he should be willing to play with the ‘Tri’ as long as he wants.

The source reveals that strategist Martino has the support of the FMF, so it would be contradictory for one technician to call him and another not, since they would not respect the message they want to send with the players.