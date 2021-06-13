Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano highlights the unity of the group after the victory against Australia

The Mexican National Team has closed with a flourish its European tour of preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 by beating the Australian National Team 3-2 in Marbella, Spain.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Jaime Lozano highlighted the unity of the group that was shown during the 90 minutes played against the Australians and achieved the long-awaited victory.

“Against Australia he highlighted the camaraderie, coming from below twice on the scoreboard and recovering. I am very grateful to the players for the disposition, work and camaraderie they showed on this tour in Marbella,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist asked to calmly handle what comes from now on within the group and that it only remains to wait to define the final list of those who will go with the national team to the Olympic tournament.

“You have to keep calm, keep trusting in what we have worked for. I think there is a positive balance after these days of work. My players must be calm and proud because they have left everything in my team. We always try to convey to them looking for success “he declared.

