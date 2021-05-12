Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano has José Juan Macías for the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican Under-23 National Team, must define his list of summoned for the competition, in which it seems he will have a place Jose Juan Macías, forward for Chivas del Guadalajara.

In an interview for TUDN, “Jimmy” Lozano commented that Macias is being contemplated for Tokyo OlympicsWell, because of the “pothole” in which he is, it does not mean that he has lost his talent.

“I have it taken into account. He is a great striker, not for three or four bad games does he stop being the good that he is. He has to fight for a position, raise the level and push because there are players who do it quite well “

Regarding the little activity that Macías had in the Guadalajara Pre-Olympic Games, Lozano explained that “JJ” Macías had been dragging an injury and could not be at 100%, so he had to choose the players who were in the best moment, due to the little how long the tournament would last.

“Unfortunately Macías with us and prior to the Pre-Olympic he suffered a small injury that left him out of the first match. Later, the team found each other and in such short tournaments you have to bet on the best ”

